Concern for woman missing from Mansfield Woodhouse

Police are concerned for the safety of a woman who was reported as missing from Mansfield Woodhouse.

Teresa Dent, aged 47, was reported missing on Wednesday, March 27.

Teresa Dent

Teresa is described as slim build, 5ft 1 tall, blue eyes, has auburn brown shoulder length straight hair – Teresa’s current clothing is unknown.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Teresa or know where she might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 096 of 27 March 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."