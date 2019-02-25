'Complete idiots' set fire to new play area in Southwell

Police are appealing for information after "complete idiots" set fire to a new play area in Southwell.

Sherwood Police said a fire had been lit under of the apparatus on the children's play area on Bishops Drive, Southwell.

A police spokesman said: "This new area cost a lot of money and hard work to build, so anyone who thinks its a good idea to try and burn the equipment just does not understand the consequences or is just a complete idiot."

The fire happened sometime on the evening of February 21.

Anyone who sees this happening or has any information please call 101.