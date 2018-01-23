Company woe after Carillion bust

A Pixton company has not received payment of approximately £1.6 million owed by construction giant Carillion, which collapsed this month.

Van Elle, a geotechnical engineering contractor carried out regular work for Carillion as a specialist lead sub-contractor on rail improvement and maintenance work for Network Rail.

The company has warned that if it cannot recover any costs owed there will be ‘adverse financial impact’ on the group.

The group successfully undertook several contracts for Carillion during December and has applied but has not yet received payment of approximately £1.6 million.

Work also continued on existing contracts over January.

A spokesperson from the company said: “The group will engage with Carillion and its advisers, to determine the status of outstanding payments, but shareholders should note that, in the event that Van Elle is unable to recover any monies owed, there would be an adverse financial impact on the group.”

The spokesperson added: “It is too early to say whether there will be any effect on the commencement or completion dates of contracted work with Carillion, or what impact these developments will have on future work programmes, but the group will monitor the situation closely and make further announcements as necessary.”

The company’s order book with expected work with Carillion for the current financial year and beyond was expected to produce £2.5 million in revenue.

Jon Fenton, chief executive at the company said: “While it is disappointing to note the Carillion announcement, we continue to develop further our strong relationship with Network Rail and its principal contractors, and remain committed to developing high quality solutions in the rail division both for upgrade and maintenance work”.