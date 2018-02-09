Company engineers huge fundraising support for Childline

A year of fundraising support by a firm of engineering specialists, based in Pinxton, has resulted in a bumper pot of more than £20,000 for the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Van Elle generated £22,440 for the free, 24-hour service, which gives children and young people someone to talk to when they are suffering from mental and emoitonal health problems.

The funds will help Childline recruit more volunteers to be counsellors and to give them expert training.

Jon Fenton, boss of the ground engineering contractor, said: “We are delighted to have raised so much money for this very worthwhile cause, which supports young people and potential engineers of the future.

“It has been great to meet the volunteers manning the phone lines and all those running this fantastic charity, including Dame Esther Rantzen.”

Van Elle, whose head office is on Kirkby Lane, held several events to raise the money, which delighted the NSPCC’s community fundraising manager, Claire Campbell.

“The company really embraced their commitment to raise funds, and the final total exceeds expectations,” said Claire. “It will help us to respond to thousands of children across the UK with issues such as suicide, self-harm, bullying and bereavement. Van Elle staff visited the Childline base and were inspired by the work that goes on.”

Childline volunteer Kate Frisby said: “This is such a vital service. But it couldn’t be there without support like this.”