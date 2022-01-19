Commuters faced delays after two cars and a van crashed closing the A38 at Sutton

A crash between two cars and a van caused commuter delays on the A38 at Sutton.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:28 pm

Both lanes came to standstill following a collision in the northbound lane, involving a van two cars during rush hour this morning, Wednesday, January 19.

Police attended the scene and the road was quickly cleared.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called to reports of a crash involving a van and two cars along the A38 Northbound at Sutton at 8.08am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scene of congestion this morning on the A38 near Sutton. Picture: Michael Reid.

"Both lanes were blocked and traffic diverted. No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 8.45am.”

Read More

Read More
Sutton eatery closed after a brawl is set to reopen

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.