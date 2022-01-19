Commuters faced delays after two cars and a van crashed closing the A38 at Sutton
A crash between two cars and a van caused commuter delays on the A38 at Sutton.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 1:28 pm
Both lanes came to standstill following a collision in the northbound lane, involving a van two cars during rush hour this morning, Wednesday, January 19.
Police attended the scene and the road was quickly cleared.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called to reports of a crash involving a van and two cars along the A38 Northbound at Sutton at 8.08am this morning.
"Both lanes were blocked and traffic diverted. No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 8.45am.”