Both lanes came to standstill following a collision in the northbound lane, involving a van two cars during rush hour this morning, Wednesday, January 19.

Police attended the scene and the road was quickly cleared.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called to reports of a crash involving a van and two cars along the A38 Northbound at Sutton at 8.08am this morning.

Scene of congestion this morning on the A38 near Sutton. Picture: Michael Reid.

"Both lanes were blocked and traffic diverted. No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 8.45am.”