A single vehicle collided with the railings at the pedestrian crossing at 7.25am, meaning all vehicles trying to access the hospital had to be rerouted via the entrance to the adjacent and already-busy Morrisons supermarket, causing substantial delays.

No-one was hurt in the smash, and Nottinghamshire Police attended the scene a short while later to remove the vehicle and reopen the road.

Police said access to the hospital was restored at about 8.20am.

The vehicle crashed into the barriers this morning

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision at 7.25am today, Thursday, December 24.

"It looks like a car has hit a pedestrian crossing railing and a crossing post.

“Fortunately there were no injuries and no arrests were made, and nothing untoward was found at the scene.

"The vehicle was removed from the scene and the road reopened again at 8.18am.”

A spokeswoman for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “A car crashed into the traffic light barrier and pedestrian crossing this morning just before 7.30am.

"Fortunately nobody was hurt in the incident, but Nottinghamshire Police were called to the scene and the car has since been towed away.

“Everything is now back to normal, the road has been reopened and access to the hospital has been fully restored.”