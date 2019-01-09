Community project gets a £500 helping hand with building society grant

St John’s Outreach Project in Kirkby has purchased and decorated a new disabled toilet with help of a £560 donation and volunteering from The Mansfield Building Society.

The project is an organisation established by local residents in the Kirkby area, which provides support to vulnerable people at its community centre on Skegby Road.

The group is run by local volunteers who maintain the converted church centre and run various projects such as a soup kitchen.

The project applied to The Mansfield’s community support scheme asking for £500 towards a new disabled toilet to make the site fully accessible to the public.

Not only did they receive the finances, staff from the building society also volunteered to help add the finishing touches by painting and cleaning the newly-fitted bathroom.

Elaine Moulton, from the project said: “As we’re expanding and other groups are looking to use our facilities, we needed to get the work done quickly.

“We desperately needed a disabled toilet for our community centre.

It’s fantastic that The Mansfield is able to provide us with a donation that covered the cost of a new bathroom installation.

“It means we can forge ahead with our community plans much sooner than we anticipated.

“We really can’t thank Mansfield Building Society enough.”

Daniel Winfield, marketing assistant at the building society visited the project and commented: “The new disabled bathroom looks terrific and it will have such a positive impact on the people that St John’s Outreach are helping.”

To find out more about The Mansfield’s community support scheme, or to download an application form, go to mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme