Community parade plan to celebrate Mansfield is announced

A major community parade is being planed for Mansfield later this year, to celebrate our town’s links to other Mansfields around the world.

Mansfield Sister Cities Association and Mansfield Rotary Club have announced joint project which is set to take place on Sunday, June 10.

The Mayor’s Community Parade was inspired by the Sister Cities Association visit to Mansfield Pennsylvania in September 2016, where members of the association and Mansfield Rotary Club took part.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop was invited to the Pennsylvania exchange visit between the two Mansfield’s - the fourth such visit following the inaugural meeting of Mansfield’s from around the world which took place in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in 2000.

Subsequent exchanges took place in Mansfield Massachusetts, Mansfield Ohio and Mansfield Michigan, while The Sister Cities Association hope to meet again in Mansfield Texas in 2020.

Whilst in Pennsylvania, Mrs Allsop was invited to lead a community parade through the town, making her realise that a similar parade would be a great event for our Mansfield.

Stewart Rickersey, chairman of the Sister Cities Association, said: “The Parade will be open to community and charitable groups across Mansfield & District and there will be no charge to those groups taking part.

“However, the logistics of the parade will mean that numbers will be limited, so early booking will be necessary”

Direct invitations will be made to all the community groups that expressed an interest when the project was first announced last June, he added.

Mansfield Rotary Club president Nicky Tomlinson-Murphy added: “The Rotary motto is Service Above Self and all our members play a role in supporting our local community in a variety of ways, whether through fund raising on the Xmas Sleigh or support to local groups.

“This parade fits perfectly into our objectives of helping others and we are delighted to be a co-organiser of this event.”

Details of the event are being developed but a locally-based event management company has already been appointed by the organising team and the grounds adjacent to the Civic Centre and associated car park have been booked with Mansfield District Council.

The parade route has also been provisionally identified but will be subject to discussions with the Highways authority and Nottinghamshire Police.

Following the parade there will be a festival on the grounds with entertainment from local bands, fairground rides and charity stalls.

The parade is expected to start at 11am and finish around 12.30pm, followed by an afternoon of free fun at the Civic Centre.

Mrs Allsop said she is looking forward to leading the parade in her home town and hopes it will be as successful as the Pennsylvania event in 2016.

“I want to see a parade like the old Mansfield carnival that ceased in the early 1980’s with groups from girl guides, rainbows, brownies and scouts, beavers, cubs, cadets groups, heritage groups, Neighbourhood Watch, youth groups, the WI, local sports clubs, perhaps Mansfield Town FC, colliery bands, classic cars, bikes and other vintage vehicles,” she said.

It is also hoped that representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services will take part in the parade.

Community groups who want to book their place in the parade and have a stall at the festival can book now via this link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-community-parade-tickets-41642926113