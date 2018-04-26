Commercial properties up for grabs at auction

Two commercial properties in Mansfield are expected to interest potential buyers when they go under the hammer at auction.

A two-storey workshop or store at 87 Rosemary Street is being offered for sale in immaculate condition after a recent refurbishment.

The commercial unit at 95 Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

And another property that is empty and ready for use is at 95 Southwell Road West, which is a single-storey commercial unit comprising a retail supermarket and warehouse premises.

The two lots are up for grabs at the May auction being staged by property auctioneers SDL Auctions Graham Penny at Nottingham Racecourse on Thursday, May 3.

Nick Trow, commercial auction valuer for SDL, said the Rosemary Street property could be used for a number of purposes.

“It has potential for the motor trade, with space to create offices on the mezzanine floor or, subject to planning permission, it could be suitable for conversion to residential use.

“It comes with vacant possession and has a guide price of £32,000-plus.”

The property at Southwell Road West has a guide price of £150,000-plus. Again, subject to planning permission, it could be converted into a residential development.

The Nottingham auction will also feature a property at Sutton that is already tenanted and is currently let at £12,600 per year.

It is located at a site on Cursham Street and offers an extensive car sales forecourt with garage and offices. Its guide price is £140,000-plus.

Mr Trow added: “Our auction has something for everyone, from motor traders to supermarket retailers and those who just want to invest in good high-street retail sites.”

The full catalogue for the auction can be viewed online by visiting the SDL Auctions Graham Penny website.