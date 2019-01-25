Comedian Georgie Morrell to host special RNIB comedy workshop in Nottingham

Comedian Georgie Morrell will be delivering a comedy workshop for blind and partially sighted people at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on March 23.

The project, called See the Funny Side, is being run by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)and will give people interested in a career in comedy, or simply wanting to try something new, the chance to learn how to write and put together a stand-up routine.

Following the workshop, participants will perform their new comedy routine to a live audience on March 30.

Georgie Morrell, who has previously been nominated for a BBC Audio Award, said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in finding out more about creating a stand-up routine.”

“I encourage anyone who wants to pursue a career in comedy, or who just wants to boost their confidence by stepping out of their comfort zone, to sign up.”

To request an application form for the workshop or book a seat for the live performance, mail hannah.cave@rnib.org.uk or call 01509 632418.