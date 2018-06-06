Column: Building a voice for Mansfield residents

Over the last 30 days my fantastic local campaign team and I have been out speaking to local residents across Mansfield.

We’re always out and about but recently we’ve been knocking on doors literally every single day for a month.

It’s been brilliant to speak to more than 1,000 local people directly and get their views and priorities clearly through my residents survey.

You can take part in the survey by visiting my website at benbradleymp.com.

When I stand up in Parliament and speak about Mansfield and our local needs and priorities, I want to make sure that I’m talking about the issues that really matter to local people.

The only way to know for sure is to ask, and that’s why we’ve made this commitment to continue to prioritise speaking to local residents face to face over the coming months and years.

Locally we are also building a fantastic group of local council candidates, who can make a huge difference to our local services with your support in the elections for Mansfield District Council in May.

These guys are the ones out with me on the doorsteps, not just showing up at election time but here all the time working hard.

I promised, almost exactly a year ago to the day, when I was elected as the first ever Conservative MP in Mansfield, that I would shout up for our area and for local people.

I’m doing that, keeping my promise, and working on your behalf.

Now I’m building a great team to deliver another positive change in our area, and another new voice for local residents.

If you want to be a part of it and come and work with us to make Mansfield better, get in touch.

l Mr Bradley holds fortnightly surgeries where you can book an appointment to see him. These alternate between his office in Mansfield town centre and his office in Warsop. These appoint-ments vary from early afternoon midweek to Saturday mornings. You can contact him directly using the contact form on his website at www.benbradley mp.com.