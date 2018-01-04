COLUMN: Apply now for community cash

Community and voluntary groups in Nottinghamshire play a hugely important role in delivering grass roots schemes to help local people help themselves and make our county a great place to live, work, visit and relax.

I’m proud of the council’s long track record of supporting their work, which is often with some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

As everyone will be aware, council budgets are under real pressure, so we’ve recently changed the way we provide financial support to voluntary and community organisations, sports clubs and arts groups to reduce our costs and ensure the maximum amount of cash is available to make a difference in our communities.

We’ve done this by bringing together several previous council funding schemes into one, The Local Improvement Scheme 2018-21, allowing us to allocate money in a more co-ordinated way, simplifying the process for local groups and reducing administration.

Three year revenue funding of between £1,000 and £30,000 per year is available to support running costs, alongside one-off capital scheme funding of between £1,000 and £50,000 per project.

Applicants will need to demonstrate that their projects can deliver tangible, long term benefits for local communities by:

• Focusing on helping people to help themselves through encouraging volunteering and involvement in local organisations and charities

• Working in partnership to protect communities from crime and anti-social behaviour so people can be more confident about their safety

• Promoting healthier lifestyles

• Protecting and developing the local environment and our county’s heritage

Groups interested in applying for funding can do so now on our website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/lis

The closing date is January 8, 2018.