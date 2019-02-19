Collision closes the A46 northbound in Nottinghamshire

A collision near Cotgrave this morning has closed the A46 northbound between the A606 and A52 and a diversion is in place.

Emergency services are working at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

From the A46 Dalby junction, take the exit slip road and at the junction with Hades Lane, turn left. At the following junction with the A6006, turn right heading west and follow the A6006 for almost five miles to the crossroads in Rempstone village. Turn right onto the A60 and head north for almost seven miles. At the roundabout with the A52, head east signed Grantham for nine miles to rejoin the A46 at Saxondale Roundabout.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.