College students wrapping up food and festive treats for furry friends

Animals at a rescue centre in Radcliffe-on-Trent are getting gifts of food, bedding, toys and treats thanks to the efforts of animal care students from West Nottinghamshire College.

The college’s annual shoe box appeal saw more than 30 boxes and parcels donated and festively wrapped by two classes who are learning all about animal welfare.

Their kindness, which has extended outside of the classroom, meant that the RSPCA rescue centre on Nottingham Road, took delivery of packages tailored for cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Stacey Allcock, animal care tutor, said: “The staff and students have all been so helpful and kind with their donations and organising of the hampers.

“A huge thanks to our additional learning support team for co-ordinating this worthwhile project again, and well done to the students for showing us just how much they care for animals.

“The students were really looking forward to sharing the gifts with the animals when they delivered them. “