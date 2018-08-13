College principal says staff feel the nerves as much as students on GCSE results day

At the end of the summer term I always take three weeks off until my new school year starts, effectively in the week when GCSE results are published, writes Mark Cottingham, principal at Shirebrook Academy.

This year, results day is August 23, but I will be in school the day before as we get the results through to find out what our students have achieved, ready to let them know the following morning.

Inevitably, the lead up to the big day will be a nerve-wracking one for students.

But it will be no different for staff either, since everyone has worked so hard and the school and our own professional ability will be judged on the standard of the grades the students achieve.

In previous years , the staff have had a fairly good idea of what to expect.

But, since we are midway through a shake-up of GCSEs, we are very limited when it comes to the data that allows us to predict the grades.

It means that there is a lot of uncertainty, which won’t completely subside until we get an idea of how other schools have fared, some time in September, so that we know where we stand.

By that time, this year’s GCSE students will have taken the next step in their careers, all depending on the contents of their results day envelope.

By the time they open them we know how they will have done, so our job is to congratulate them or commiserate with them as they come to terms with how they have done and advise them on what to do next if they didn’t get what they wanted.

I do think that GCSE students are under more pressure to achieve than ever before, so it’s important to tell them that a bad result isn’t necessarily the end of the world.

However, for some students, results day is the moment when the penny drops and they realise that maybe they should have worked harder.

For others, it is the day when their hard work and dedication finally pays off, and they can step out of the school doors for the last time happy with what they have achieved.