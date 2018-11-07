College links up with Asda in good business deal for students

Business students at a Mansfield college are getting ready for work thanks to a partnership with one of the UK’s largest retail stores.

The Forest Town store of supermarket giant Asda is helping the students at West Nottinghamshire College understand the key characteristics of the retail industry.

Work placements have been set up, and a series of talks and projects organised to give the youngsters an insight into what makes a store such as Asda tick.

Store manager Dan Wharrier has also visited the Derby Road campus to deliver information sessions. He said: “We are delighted to offer some first-hand retail experience. The students’ willingness to learn highlights vital employability skills, such as confidence and good personality.”

Alex Norbury, business tutor at the college, said: “Our link with Asda is proving invaluable for the students. It is preparing them for their future careers and exposing them to the real world of business.”