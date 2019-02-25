Clipstone residents welcome long-awaited bus service

Residents of a Clipstone housing estate have welcomed the extension of a bus service to their area.

The number 16 bus now serves the Cavendish estate, after residents said they felt 'isolated'.

(L-R) Labour councillor Paul Peacock, PCC for Sherwood Jerry Hague, and Councillor Karl Beresford

The bus will now run from Mansfield bus station, through Forest Town and the Garibaldi estate into Clipstone, and the extension began yesterday (February 24).

Before the service extension, residents had to take their car to leave the area, as it is 1.6 miles to the nearest shop and 1.3 miles to the next bus stop.

Councillor Karl Beresford, the chair of Clipstone Parish Council said: "After a public meeting I organised in 2017, many residents of the Cavendish Estate expressed how they wanted and needed this vital bus route on to the housing development.

"Many of the younger and more senior residents said they felt isolated, and getting to and from the shops, work or school was problematic unless you used a car."

In June 2018, resident Paul Jones hit out at housing developers Taylor Wimpey Persimmon Homes for not providing the play park and bus service he was promised when he bought his home.

Mr Jones, who lives on Cavendish way, told your Chad; "There are currently around a thousand houses now, with no shops and no transport connections. Enough is enough, I think the priority should be to provide items for current residents not build more houses.”

After pressure from residents, Councillor Beresford, district councillor Paul Peacock and County Councillor John Peck met with bus operator Stagecoach to release Section 106 money for the extension of the service.

Councillor Paul Peacock, Newark and Sherwood District Councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone said; "This is great news for the residents of Clipstone, and really demonstrates when councillors that really care about their ward and the residents who live there work in mutual co-operation together, great things can be achieved."