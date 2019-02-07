Christmas wreaths will be removed from Shirebrook cemetery

Families have been advised that all Christmas wreaths are set to be removed from graves at Shirebrook Cemetery.

Shirebrook Town Council has posted the following warning:

“As part of ongoing maintenance of our Cemetery, we would like to advise grave owners and visitors that all remaining Christmas wreaths will be removed and disposed of from graves starting week commencing 25th February 2019.

“Grave owners and visitors, who would like to keep their wreaths, are advised to retrieve them before the 25th February 2019.

“Shirebrook Town Council would like to thank you all for your co-operation regarding this matter.”