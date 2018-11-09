Christmas weddings still available at Mansfield Register Office

Mansfield couples wanting to tie the knot at Christmas still have time to book their December wedding at Mansfield Register Office.

Couples can hold a wedding ceremony for as little as £125 at the Georgian building, which is surrounded by extensive lawn gardens and located conveniently near the town centre for a range of reception venues.

Ceremonies with up to 70 guests can be held in the Oakdale Suite and the Gallery is available for more intimate ceremonies.

Couples wanting to marry during December need to give legal notice at the register office at least 28 days before the ceremony, which costs an additional £35 if the appointment takes place on a weekday.

Ceremonies are available on December 22, December 24, December 27 and December 31.

Bookings are also being taken for wedding ceremonies next year until 2021.

Councillor John Handley, vice chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s communities and place ommittee, said: “Winter weddings are proving increasingly popular so Mansfield couples wanting a December ceremony need to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“Mansfield Register Office is a beautiful historic building in a central location so represents great value for money for weddings and other ceremonies no matter what time of the year.”