Christmas bundles of joy - meet the three babies born at King's Mill Hospital on Christmas Day

While people in Ashfield were tucking into their Christmas dinners midwifes at King's Mill Hospital were delivering the perfect gift to expecting parents.

Six babies in total were brought into the world on the day at the Sutton hospital.

Jake, Katy and baby Zara.

One of the first to be delivered was Zara Louisa Draycott who was born at 8,54am weighing 6lb 9oz.

Her first-time parents are teaching assistant Katy Gascoyne, aged 23, and Severn Trent worker Jake Draycott, aged 22, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton.

The family were discharged from hospital on the same day after 36 hours of labour which Katy said was "traumatic" but "well worth it".

Katy said: "I was induced because I have diabetes and they thought she would come out too big."

JasperPriestley

Zara shares her middle name with her mum.

One of the next babies to arrive was Jasper Priestley who was born at 10,14am weighing 8lb 11.5oz.

His first-time parents are Laura, aged 29, a teaching assistant at Kirkby's Greenwood Primary and Adam Priestley, aged 31, a self employed electrician of Forest Road, Skegby.

Laura said: " I was in labour for 26 hours - it was horrendous but worth it.

"He was due ten days before Christmas but I knew he would come on Christmas.

"I said it all along, his paternal granddad was also born on Christmas so he's taken on the same curse."

Laura also said that while she was in hospital her family had carried on with Christmas in Laura and Adam's home.

She said: "We still had everyone at our house, they had Christmas dinner without us. The table was set up and they carried on as normal.

"Our dinner was kept in the fridge."

Noah Leo Storey was born at 3.08pm weighing 8lb.

His first-timeparents are Lauren Collins, aged 26, a Enterprise Rent-A-Car new business admin assistant and Chris Storey, aged 34, who works at The Hollies as a support worker.

Since going back to their home on Lawn Road, Sutton, Noah has been "sleeping well".

Lauren said: "I had contractions at 5am but I left it quite a bit and went into hospital at 11,30am.

"He was expected on the 23rd so he was two days late, as soon as they told me the due date I said he would be a Christmas baby, I had a feeling."

The family did get a Christmas dinner in hospital.