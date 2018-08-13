Children saddled up and test out their skills at a festival

Bikes, games and a marching band - there was something for everyone at a festival in Warsop.

The festival was the second Summer Festival held by Mansfield District Council on Carr Lane Park, Warsop, where 1,000 people came to have fun in the sunny weather.

With a cycling related theme as part of the build up for the upcoming Tour of Britain which will pass through the district in September, 8, children got to try out a BMX bike track.

Kate Allsop, Mansfield Mayor, speaking about the event on Thursday, August, 9, said: “We are delighted that so many people came along to our second Summer Festival, which was another fantastic free day out for all the family.

“We hope everyone who attended will join us on our Tour of Britain Day – both at the Summer Festival on Chesterfield Road Park, Mansfield, and by lining the streets to cheer the riders on as they make their way to the finish line outside the Civic Centre.”

As well as cycling-related activities and entertainment, some of the most popular attractions included pony rides, animal handling and craft activities.

There were also giant garden games and circus entertainers, who rode unicycles and made balloon animals.

There was also a Guide Dog demonstrations in the arena where the specially trained dogs got to show off their skills.

The official Tour of Britain mascot, ToBi, also made an appearance and met families and posed for selfies.

If you missed this event next summer festivals is the Summer Festival Finale at Chesterfield Road Park from 11am to 4pm as Mansfield hosts the finish of Stage 7 of the Tour of Britain on Saturday 8 September.