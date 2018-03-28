Children plant trees as part of national project

Children at Bagthorpe Primary School have been planting trees native to Nottinghamshire as part of a national project.

They hope that the trees, such as oak, ash and birch, will make the landscape more attractive and also encourage wildlife to the area.

Children busy helping the Greenwood Community Forest team during the tree-planting project.

As part of the school’s latest Let‘s Glow Day, the youngsters joined forces with pupils from Church Vale Primary at Warsop to plant the trees.

Funding came from the Depertment of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in a government initiative supported by the Greenwood Community Forest.

The Greenwood team made the whole process easy by giving advice, as well as planning the planting scheme and providing tools and materials. They also gave helpful hints on the long-term care of the trees.

Nic Wort, project officer for Greenwood, said: “It was a pleasure to work with the school. From planning to planting, it was a great experience. It is so important to connect children with the nature around them, and improve their learning.”

The Greenwood team will now revisit the school in the coming months to provide an education workshop based on the importance of trees to urban areas.