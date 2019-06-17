Children and an adult hurt in three car smash in Mansfield

Two child passengers and an adult motorist were hospitalised after a three car smash in Mansfield.

The crash involving two Ford Focus cars and a Mercedes happened on Chesterfield Road South on Sunday (June 16).

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said one of the drivers and two child passengers were taken to hospital following the incident t 4.41pm near the lights near the Rufford pub.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road was closed until 6.20pm.

More when we have it.