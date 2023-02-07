Child taken to hospital after road traffic collision in Mansfield Woodhouse
A young boy was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse was closed briefly due to the collision on Saturday afternoon, February 4.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics were called to the scene.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a boy on Leeming Lane South, which happened on Saturday, February 4, at about 3.15pm.
“The boy checked over at the scene and was taken to hospital.
“The road was blocked while the incident was dealt with.”
A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance service said: “We received a call on February 4 at 3.15pm, to Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse.
“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.
“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a crewed ambulance. One patient was taken to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, via crewed ambulance.”