Cherubs walkers put their best foot forward for hospital

Staff at Cherubs Wynndale Nursery in Mansfield, along with their own children, took part in a sponsored fancy dress walk for the children’s ward and neonatal unit at Kings Mill Hospital.

The walk was almost nine miles, starting and finishing at the hospital and going to the nursery and into town.

Heather Nash, nursery manager, said: “We would like to thank all the people who were kind enough to donate during the walk and this, along with our sponsorship raised by the parents and walkers, means we have raised more than £400 and money is still coming in.”