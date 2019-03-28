Cherubs plans to transform day nursery at Edwinstowe

The successful operation at Cherubs Nurseries is saying hello to Edwinstowe after adding to its ever-expanding portfolio.

Cherubs has taken over the 60-place Bright Beginnings Day Nursery on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, bringing the total number of day nurseries that it runs across Nottinghamshire to 12.

It comes just a year after the business’s last acquisition and means it now offers a total of 934 childcare places across the county.

Susan Mills, managing director of Cherubs, said: “Growth is always exciting, and I’m looking forward to adding Bright Beginnings, soon to be Cherubs Edwinstowe, to our nursery group.

“Bright Beginnings is a well-known nursery in the local community with a good reputation. It is a perfect addition for us.

“As with all our acquisitions of existing nurseries, we will work closely with the owners, staff and parents to ensure that the transition period is a smooth one for everyone involved, causing minimal disruption to nursery life.”

Once Cherubs has got its feet under the table in Edwinstowe, a full-scale refurbishment of the nursery is planned, transforming it into an eco-friendly place, with what is termed as a ‘curiosity approach’.

This is a modern-day approach to early childhood, taking parts from various well-known educational methods and philosophies, such as Montessori, Reggio, Steiner and Te Whariki.

Cherubs’ brand manager, Harry Mills, said: “When you step inside the refurbished Cherubs Edwinstowe, you won’t find brightly coloured walls or plastic toys.

“Instead, you’ll see wooden materials, natural resources and neutral backgrounds, all supporting children to explore, imagine and be curious.

“This ‘curiosity approach’ is all about developing independent thinking, stronger non-verbal communication, language and verbal communication, problem-solving and lifelong learners.”

Boss Susan added: “I am looking forward to making Cherubs Edwinstowe our first ‘curiosity approach’-inspired nursery. It is something we have never done before.”

In addition to its 12 day nurseries, Cherubs also runs four holiday clubs and care services for school-aged children.