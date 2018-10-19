Check what crime has been happening where you live in Mansfield

Here are the latest incidents reported to Nottinghamshire Police in Mansfield.

Berry Hill

Here are the latest incidents reported to Nottinghamshire Police in Mansfield.

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported between October 12, and 15, where a building site was entered on Blackscotch Lane and damaged caused to windows.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle: Bag stolen from a vehicle parked on Lansdowne on October 16.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Forest Hill on October 17.

Theft other: Report of 80 meters of copper cable was stolen from the building site on Berry Hill Lane between October 14 and 15.

Purse was dropped on Forest Road on October 16. Contents have been stolen but purse has been found

Eakring

Burglary dwelling: Cash and passports stolen from a property on King street Mansfield on October 14.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle: Mobile phone stolen from a works van on Newgate lane on Sunday, October 14. Male wearing blue coat seen running away after caller left the door open whilst getting items from inside .

Theft other: Bag lost in the town centre on October 13 and then cards were used but they were all stopped by the bank

Forest Town East

Theft of/from motor vehicle: Van was broken into overnight from 10pm October 15, to 6,30am on October 16, on The Mount, Forest Town.

Criminal Damage: Damage was caused to a car bonnet whilst parked in the car park of Kingsway Hall on October 11.

Damage to rendering of a boundary wall after kids were seen to be pulling if off October 17, on Second Avenue Forest Town

Forest Town West

Burglary: Caller reported that two white males were inside his property on October 18. No items taken males ran off.

Theft Other: On Aylesbury Way resident reports that items have been stolen from her garden and there has been a suspicious vehicle driving round reported to the police on October 16.

Criminal Damage: Two cars were keyed on Almond Rise they were parked on the road on October 12.

Further vehicles keyed on October 12 reported on October 15 on Almond Rise.

Ladybrook

Theft other: Attempted motor bike theft was in progress on October 11 on Rosemary Street Mansfield. Police attended following a call from a member of the public.

Taxi driver dropped a fare off on Ward Place on October 14, two males went in to a property but refused to answer the door.

On October 14 alcohol and champagne was stolen from William the fourth Public House

Door bells have been stolen from properties on Ladybrook on October 14.

Theft of/from a motor vehicle: Vehicle stolen October 16, from Ladybrook Lane keys also taken.

Car was broken into on Byron Street happened on October 16, items stolen from within.

Criminal damage: On October 10, damage was caused to a car door after a male was captured on CCTV kicking the door on Bancroft Lane.

Damage caused to a pushchair after a substance was poured over it, happened on October 15 after it was left outside a property on Corporation Street

Damage caused to the facia on the ATM on Bancroft Lane on October 16.

Leeming

Theft of/from a motor vehicle: Overnight between October 12 and 13, there was a report of a vehicle damaged and broken into and dash-cam was stolen on Titchfield Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Lindhurst

Theft of/From Motor vehicle: Report of items stolen from delivery truck, including: table, chairs and chest of drawers. Incident occurred on October 17 on Thorpe Road, Mansfield.

On October 12, a vehicle had both number plates stolen on Oak Tree Business Park, Mansfield.

Oak Tree

Theft from a motor vehicle: Between October 13 and 16, there was a report of stolen number plates from vehicle parked on road, on Long Stoop Way, Mansfield.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Theft Other: There was a report of a phone stolen on October 16 from P&A Store on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield.

Portland

Burglary dwelling: Overnight between October 12 and 13, there was a report of money stolen on Moor Street, Mansfield.

Theft Other: There was a report of a bike stolen on October 13, on Victoria Street, Mansfield.

Theft from a motor vehicle: On October 12, there was a report of a vehicle broken into and a wallet stolen on Hermitage Way Industrial Estate, Mansfield.

Criminal damage: On October 17 windows were damaged at Pure Gym as boulders were thrown against the windows, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Reported on October 18, there was damage to Pure Gym windows, they were smashed and damaged by stone throwing the day before. This was a second incident to occur on the same night.

Priory

Burglary: On October 13 a known offender had stolen items from Sherwood Court, Mansfield.

Theft Other: Incident reported of stolen led seen being loaded into vehicle on October 17, near St Edmonds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse.

On October 17, a report of stolen items on the High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight between October 16 and 17, a report of vehicle broken into and items stolen on Old Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Criminal damage:

On October 11 there was a report of damage to vehicles wing mirror which was parked on the road on School Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Ravensdale

Theft Other: Report of attempted theft of scooter on October 16 on Sanders Avenue, Mansfield.

Criminal damage:

Reported on October 15, vehicle was damaged and keyed on October 10, on Pecks Hill, Mansfield.

On October 17 a report of vehicle damaged, all four tyres were punctured on Hickling Court, Mansfield.

Sherwood

Burglary: Report of prescription stolen on October 15, on Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Criminal damage: Report of damage to window on October 16, on West Hill Drive, Mansfield.

On October 16, there was a report of damage to vehicles on Lindley Street, Mansfield.

Between October 12 and 15 the Queen Elizabeth’s School gates were super glued which damaged the lock, on Chesterfield Road South.

Theft: On October 17, there was a report of ladders stolen from back garden on Ashfield Avenue, Mansfield.

Theft from motor vehicle: Overnight between October 16 and 17a number plate was stolen from a vehicle on Blackshale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Overnight between October 15 and 16 there was a report of attempted theft from vehicle and damage to door on Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield.

Town Centre

Theft: Report of bag stolen on October 15 on Queen Street, Mansfield town centre.

Theft from motor vehicle: Overnight on October 11 vehicle broken into and report of items stolen on car park behind Marks and Spencer’s car park, in town centre.

Warsop Birklands

Theft from vehicle: Between 9:00am to 2:00pm on October 16, report of theft of mobile and wallet from vehicle on York Terrace, Warsop.

Criminal Damage: Report of damage to window on October 17 on The Burns, Warsop.