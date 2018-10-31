Check out this gorgeous Grade II listed manor house with its own hydro pool and bags of character, yours for just £625k

Click on the above link to view pictures of The Grange.

Take a look inside The Grange, an elegant Grade II listed building, which offers potential buyers versatile living accommodation in a charming village location for £625,000.

Set in Sutton-on-Trent, this double-fronted property is approached via a set of electric double gates leading to an attractive sweeping driveway and turning forecourt.

- Grade II listed

- Double-fronted property

- Three formal reception rooms

- Indoor hydro pool

- Set in 1.1 acres

- Five bedrooms

- Granny annexe

- Extensive outbuildings and garaging

Downstairs, this period home offers three tastefully decorated formal reception rooms, which retain features such as ceiling roses, cornicing and fireplaces.

There is a good sized breakfast kitchen, as well as a utility room, cloak room and useful boot room.

To the first floor, there is a superb master bedroom suite, which comes complete with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

There are three further good-sized bedrooms and a recently refurbished family bathroom.

The property has three further rooms in the attic, which provide useful storage and offer scope for additional bedroom accommodation if required.

A separate staircase on the ground floor gives access to a ‘granny annexe’, featuring a bedroom, shower room and sitting room.

The property boasts an indoor heated hydro pool as well as 1.1 acres of land, made up of beautiful mature gardens.

There is a good range of outbuildings and garaging to the rear of the property.

For further information on The Grange, call Fine & Country Nottingham on 0115 982 2814 or visit the estate agent’s website.