Check out this five bed detached property for sale in Mansfield, complete with home gym

Got £880,000 spare? Then this home might be for you.

The luxury property boasts three floors, a bar and a home gym.

The house, onLichfield Lane, Mansfield, is being sold by agents BuckleyBrown.

The modern house has plenty of high tech features, such as a Control 4 Home Automation system, heat recycling system and an underfloor heating system to the ground floor.

The ground floor has four reception rooms with the dining room having excellent natural lighting overlooking the garden.

There is a formal lounge which has a feature brick fireplace housing a log burner as the main focal point.

The staircase

The property also has a games and entertainment room which houses a built-in bar.

There are three bedrooms with en-suite facilities on the first floor, and the master bedroom has a dressing room and a study area, accessed via a mirrored door.

The property is accessed via electric gates and a shared driveway leads to the double garage.

In addition to the garage is the gym located above which is accessed via outside to the rear of the garage with steps leading up to the entrance.

One of the reception rooms

The space would lend itself perfect as a home office.

To arrange a viewing, call 01623 355797