Check out a bird’s eye view of one of Mansfield’s “hidden gems”.

CredMedia have produced this stunning aerial drone footage of Mansfield’s Quarry Lane local nature reserve.

The Maun Conservation Group say: “Set in a narrow wooded valley, Mansfield’s Quarry Lane lnr is often referred to as a ‘hidden gem’ with its range of walkways alongside the River Maun.

“It is recognised as a haven for wildlife despite being surprisingly close to the centre of Mansfield.”