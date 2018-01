Here are the cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Petrol - unleaded

1 - ASDA

Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Prices per litre: 117.7p

2 - MORRISONS

Sutton Road, Mansfield.

Prices per litre: 117.7p

3 - MORRISONS

Woodhouse Centre High Street

Prices per litre: 118.7p

Diesel

1 - ASDA

Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Prices per litre: 120.7p

2 - ASDA

Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Prices per litre: 120.7p

3 - ROYAL GARAGE

Sutton Road, Huthwaite.

Prices per litre: 120.9p