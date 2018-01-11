Charity on a mission to find Notts veterans

A national Armed Forces charity is on a mission to find Nottinghamshire’s surviving Second World War veterans.

A Government incentive is enabling veterans to return to the place where they served and pay their respects to fallen comrades with a family member and carer, funded by £5million LIBOR fines and run by the Royal British Legion (RBL). However, there is no database of veterans who are still alive today so the charity is calling upon the public to spread the word and ensure every surviving veteran gets the chance to go back.

Nichola Rowlands-Smith, head of travel at the RBL, said: “We need you! We know how great the British public can be, and we’re relying on everyone to help us spread the word to find every single living WWII veteran. There’s no database, so if you’re a grandchild, neighbour or carer and know someone who fought in WWII please tell them about these amazing tours.”

The tours will take place from spring to autumn and will give WWII veterans the chance to meet and visit significant battlefield sites, cemeteries and memorials. The tours will be accompanied by a medic and a guide from the RBL.

Nichola continued: “We have organised tours for hundreds of D Day veterans, a family member and carer, and it has proven a very moving experience for all.”

Veterans wishing to benefit from the tour should apply via Remembrance Travel’s tour operator, Arena Travel on 01473 660800, or visit www.arenatravel.com/our-holidays/remembrance-travel. Remembrance Travel will also be offering group travel opportunities for veteran associations too.