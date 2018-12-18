‘Chaos’ as Mansfield road closed due to burst water main

Police have closed off a road in Mansfield after it was flooded by a burst water main.

Officers say Abbott Road is unstable due to the burst water main and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

PC Adam Mace, of Nottinghamshire Police, tweeted: “Now Abbott Road in #Mansfield is closed this morning as half of the road is unstable due to a large burst water main.

“We came across it this morning and thought it would be a danger to bikes so made it safe.”

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We have carried out an initial inspection of the burst pipe on Abbott Road and our engineers will be attending the site today to fix the leak as quickly as possible.

“All customer supplies are still on and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused this morning.”