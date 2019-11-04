Changes to route of Mansfield's Remembrance Day parade announced

The route for Mansfield’s annual Remembrance Day parade through the town has been changed this year due to “traffic management” problems.

The parade, which will take place on Sunday, November 10 after 11am, was due to travel down Chesterfield Road South towards town, but it will now take an alternative path.

Mansfield's Poppy parade will take an alternative route this year.

Keith Kenworthy, speaking on behalf of the Mansfield Royal British Legion, said: “The route has been changed due to traffic management problems.

“It will now will avoid Chesterfield Road South.

“On leaving the Civic Centre the parade will turn right onto Rosemary Street then left onto Westfield Lane, joining Wood Street and then onto West Gate towards Church Street.

“On the return march the Parade will halt and dismiss on West Gate.”