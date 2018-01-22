Chance to see and hear the Dancing Grannies again

The ever-popular Dancing Grannies are returning to Sutton to entertain shoppers as part of a hearing and vision awareness day.

The entertaining troupe will be performing outside the Specsavers store at the Idlewells Shopping Centre this Saturday from 12 midday.

It’s all part of a campaign by the store to promote free hearing tests and MOTs for spectacles, including cleaning and adjustments, which will be offered by staff on the day.

As well as dancing by the evergreen shape-throwers, there will be goodie-bags on offer and expert advice on sight and hearing.

Store director Nigel Davidson said: “The services we are offering on Saturday are a great chance to start the new year well by looking after your optical and hearing health.

“Even if you don’t think there is a problem, regular tests are a good routine to get into. Eye tests can detect conditions before they display symptoms, and people do not realise they have a hearing problem until they have lost up to 40 per cent of hearing.”