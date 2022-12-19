The glittering ceremony will take place at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The Enginuity Skills Awards will celebrate the people and organisations whose commitment to engineering and manufacturing skills is safeguarding the sector’s future.

With 10 categories, including skills champion of the year, apprentice of the year and the diversity and inclusion award, the ceremony will shine a light on a conveyor belt of talent helping to make a difference in the modern workplace.

Ann Watson, Enginuity chief executive, said: “Engineering and manufacturing businesses are hungry for skills at a time when the government’s Levelling Up agenda is relying on the sector to boost productivity across all regions of the UK.

“We continue to support engineers and manufacturers to adapt to this fast-paced change, rise to the challenges, and inspire the future workforce, while raising the profile of achievements within engineering and manufacturing.

“Our Skills Awards recognise and celebrate the commitment of learners and apprentices, training providers and employers to skills development, which is so important in supporting the future workforce

“Our survival and prosperity in the 21st Century depend on a robust, high-quality response from engineers and manufacturers and these awards are a chance to champion all those who are making a difference day in, day out and who, given the opportunity, can change both their world and ours.”

The today’s engineering visionary category will honour someone whose work is making a difference today and will have an impact for generations to come. As well as taking home an award, they will earn their place in Enginuity’s engineering hall of fame.

‍Creating the right environment for apprentices to thrive is crucial. The apprentice employer of the year award recognises employers of all size who value and nurture apprentices, providing skills development that is making a difference.

Enginuity provides data-driven insights to give engineers the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to progress their careers.