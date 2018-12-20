Chad readers divided on leaving notes on badly parked cars

Readers are divided after a Mansfield woman explained why she leaves notes on "badly parked cars".

Chad readers hit out after the mum-of-one left a note on a red Audi in Tesco's car park of Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, on Wednesday morning.

The note said: "Please learn to park properly. No one can park beside you because you're apparently incapable of parking your tiny car in a space correctly."

One reader, Dave Randall, posting on your Chad's Facebook page said the 32-year-old should have waited around and spoke to the driver.

He said: "It’s all well and good putting notes on a car, but if she was that bothered about it, wait around and speak to the person directly, see where that gets you.

"On another note, I see more and more people parking like this because they are trying to protect their car from the people that slam their doors into other cars."

However another Chad reader Patrick Burke came to the defence of the driver, he said: "Yes the car was parked badly and maybe inconsiderately.

"Did she ever consider that maybe the car was parked like that for a good reason? E.g. maybe a large van had been parked in the spot next it before she turned up."

Ann Clarke also said the driver could have had a reason for the "bad parking" she said: "It could be that the person had a disabled person with them and all the disabled places were full."

The Mansfield woman who left the note on the car, has been driving for 12 years and has left notes on cars before.

She said: "I’m unsure whether it’s their significant lack of skills when it comes to parking a tiny car in a good-sized space, or their arrogance in deliberately parking that way to prevent other cars parking next to them.

"Regardless, it’s not alright and they simply need to park better.

"It’s infuriating. Had they have parked in a different car park, Wilkinsons, Toothill Lane, Four Seasons etc, they’d have been issued a fine for not parking within the white lines."

Another reader Tiffany Nesbitt criticised the Mansfield woman for leaving the note, she said: "I find people who feel the need to leave notes on cars infuriating. Rude insensitive woman who could of just made some ones bad day worse."

However Karen Brooks came to the Mansfield woman's defence she said: "Seriously it is annoying. In this instance there are plenty of spaces but when it's a busy car park, I need enough space to park and if some numpty parks like they don't know how too or deliberately don't park within the lines, it's annoying.

"Just park your car properly or I'll park mine so close you won't get it out in future and then you'll not do it again. Plus if you don't want your car banging, park next to new cars, the owners don't want to damage a new or newish car."