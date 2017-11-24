Chad awards celebrate best in business

The best in business across Mansfield and Ashfield was celebrated at the Chad’s annual business awards.

Nearly 200 people packed into The Civic Quarter at Mansfield District Council to honour the cream of the crop in the area at the awards, sponsored by Invest Ashfield & Mansfield.

Magician Luca Gallone performs at the Chad Business Awards 2017 with Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor.

The event included speeches by Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, and Councillor Cheryl Butler, Ashfield District Council leader, as well as a performance by magician and former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Luca Gallone, who performed close-up magic at people’s tables, before a short show in front of the whole room – with Mrs Allsop his willing assistant.

Special guest was Jessica Pinnick, the reigning Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest, who carried out a raffle and auction for her charity of the year, Guide Dogs.

Phil Bramley, Chad group editor, who introduced the awards: ““The awards night was a fantastic celebration of the dedication and inspiration shown by our entrepreneurs, businesses and their staff right across Mansfield and Ashfield.

“It was a pleasure to shine a spotlight on the incredible work local firms do every day, helping to create and keep jobs as the heartbeat of the local economy.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners, they all thoroughly deserve their recognition.”.”

Top honour went to O’Connor & Co Removals, which was crowned business of the year.

The winners

Innovation award, sponsored by Abacus Lighting – Mayborn Group;

People development award, sponsored by Sutton Community Academy and Academy Transformation Trust Further Education – Fidler & Pepper;

Corporate social responsibility and environment award, presented by your Chad – Mayborn Group;

Customer service award, presented by Invest Mansfield & Ashfield – Hopkins Solicitors;

Apprentice of the year, sponsored by Vision Business – Sharna Pilmore;

Export & international trade, presented by Pure Awards Creative – Abacus Lighting;

Retailer of the year, presented by Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest – Jack in a Box;

Small business of the year, sponsored by Taylors Transport – Spiritheart Holistic Animal Therapy;

New business of the year, sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors – O’Connor and Co Removals;

Excellence in manufacturing, sponsored by Mayborn Group – A1 Flue Systems;

Inclusion award, sponsored by The Civic Quarter – Academy Transformation Trust;

Hospitality, leisure and tourism award, presented by Launay’s Restaurant & Bar – Syncopation School of Performing Arts;

Business person of the year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University – Margaret Tempest, of Tempest Management Training;

Lifetime achievement, presented by Invest Mansfield & Ashfield – Nigel Davidson;

Judges’ award, sponsored by Lindhurst Engineering – Spiritheart Holistic Animal Therapy;

Business of the year, sponsored by Mansfield Building Society – O’Connor and Co Removals.