Center Parcs spa is named best in the region

A spa that is popular with visitors to the Center Parcs holiday village in Sherwood Forest has been named the best in the East Midlands and East.

Aqua Sana won the award only 19 months after re-opening on the back of a £3 million investment and a complete makeover.

The new design, which followed two years of research, planning and renovation, features six different spa zones and 25 spa experiences.

Aqua Sana, which is part of Center Parcs, was crowned best in the region at the 2018 ‘Good Spa Guide’ Awards, held in Birmingham.

Group manager Kay Pennington said: “We are absolutely delighted. Our new forest spa concept has been extremely well received, and we have had amazing feedback from guests since opening last year.

“This award is testament to the team at Sherwood Forest. They deliver an incredible experience to our guests every day, and that is just as important to us as the spa itself.”

Managed by Karen Whittaker, the spa earned a ‘five bubbles’ rating in the ‘Good Spa Guide’ directory earlier this year.

Its spa zones are Nordic Forest, Volcanic Forest, Hot Springs, Treetop Nesting, Forest Immersion and Treetop Escape. There is also an outdoor pool and a treetop sauna.