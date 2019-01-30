Center Parcs keeps its five star status

A Sherwood visitor attraction has been rated with five stars by the official tourist board for England.

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest has retained its Five Star status from VisitEngland, following a recent annual assessment.

The Nottinghamshire site achieved 90 per cent in the latest assessment, rating them as ‘Excellent’ under the VisitEngland criteria.

Within the assessment, each part of the village is thoroughly inspected, from the quality of accommodation, food and activities to the ease of booking and level of service provided.

Center Parcs UK prides itself on its high quality accommodation, activities and restaurants, with a significant investment on new build accommodation, refurbishments and upgrades across the five sites in the last year.

Operations Director Alan Park said;

“We’re delighted that all five of our villages have yet again been awarded Five Stars from VisitEngland. Our teams work so hard to ensure that our villages are maintained to a high standard and we are also always reinvesting to keep everything looking great. We like to add fresh new activities, features and accommodation concepts each year, ensuring there is something new for returning guests. Getting this recognition from VisitEngland is a testament to the teams on villages and the excellent service they deliver to our guests every day.”

The VisitEngland assessors commented on the continued high quality maintenance and development of all Center Parcs villages, staff being very friendly and helpful and high levels of cleanliness across all areas.