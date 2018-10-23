Celebrating 10 years of biodiversity in Center Parcs

Short break operator Center Parcs is celebrating 10 years of accredited wildlife biodiversity.

The firm has a park and its head office in Sherwood Forest, near Edwinstowe, at a site which also supports one of the most significant bat populations in the county.

The presentation of the 10 years of The Wildlife Trusts’ biodiversity benchmark accreditation was held in Sherwood Forest.

The Wildlife Trusts’ Biodiversity Benchmark is the only standard that certifies management of business landholdings for wildlife.

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs chief executive officer, said: “This is an amazing achievement, especially knowing how much work goes into taking care of our forests every day. The natural setting of our villages is the unique aspect our guests love most about us. This clearly demonstrates protecting the natural environment can go hand in hand with a commercial operation you don’t need to sacrifice one to have the other.”