Nottinghamshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking to speak to.

Officers are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with a robbery at a shop in Walesby Drive, Kirkby, on February 1 at around 2.15pm.

Do you recognise this man?

If you recognise him, or have any information about the robbery, call 101 quoting incident 434 of 1 February.