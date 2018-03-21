CCTV Footage: Sutton vets scared after attempted break in

Staff at a Sutton veterinary practice have been left feeling ‘scared’ after burglars target a surgery on three occasions.

Claire Matan, practice manager at Vets 4 Pets, on Priestsic Road has said the recent attempted burglaries at night are concerning as the practice stays open till 10pm.

She said: “We are open till ten when it is dark, we could be targeted while we are in the business. It’s quite scary.”

Claire has said they have increased security on the doors since the latest incident.

In the latest attempted break in a man smashed the main door of the premises.

Claire and the team put the CCTV footage of the attempted burglary on their Facebook page to raise awareness, which has had over 12,000 views.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 14 at 12.40am.

Claire who is a partner at the business alongside Stephanie Smith, said it costs them £500 in insurance excess each time an item is damaged.

Claire said: “The first time we were targeted they go into the building and took charity boxes for Angels Small Paws rescue and the RSPB. For the last two times they have smashed the windows.”

Claire and Stephanie opened the Sutton practice in 2014 and opened a second practice on Kingsway Court, Kirkby in 2017.

If you can help then please call 101 and quote incident number 111-14032018.

