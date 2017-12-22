CCTV appeal after Ravenshead security keypads targeted

Police in Ravenshead are appealing for information following a series of 13 thefts and criminal damage in the area.

Officers investigating have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The series of incidents took place overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, December 20 and 21, with reports of intercom systems and security key pads being targeted.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said: “Anyone with any information about the man’s identity or the reported incidents encouraged to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately.

“Anyone with any information, who believes they have also been affected or who thinks they may have CCTV footage which captures the offences is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 488 of December 21.”