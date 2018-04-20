Catch Georgie live in Mansfield for Record Store Day

Fans are invited to catch rising Mansfield star Georgie live in the town tomorrow as part of Record Store Day.

The singer-songwriter, fresh from supporting Nottingham’s Jake Bugg on his national tour, is performing at the Vinyl Lounge on Regent Street tomorrow.

A spokesman for the store said: “Tomorrow is Record Store Day.

“It’s Number 11 and the second ever for Mansfield.

“We have hundreds of never-before released special edition records only available to independent record shops and great offers/reductions on other new vinyl for two days only.”

Other highlights include special edition Fred Perry tote bags for the first 20 customers who spend £50 and complementary “goodie bags” courtesy of Richer Sounds in Nottingham.

The spokesman said: “There will be a very special live set from Mansfield troubadour Georgie at 2pm in store.”

The store is open from 8am-5pm tomorrow and 11am-2pm on Sunday.