Casualty pulled from vehicle after Shirebrook crash

Firefighters rescued a casualty from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Shirebrook this morning.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 12:12 pm

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision on Stinting Lane in the town involved two vehicles and they released one casualty before leaving them with paramedics.

An image released by the local policing team in Shirebrook showed officers and fire service teams at the scene of the incident.

Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) posted on Facebook that the incident had cleared at about 11am.

The scene of the incident in Shirebrook. Shirebrook SNT via Facebook.