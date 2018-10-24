Caring Jodie has been short-listed for regional award

A Mansfield woman who drew on her own experiences caring for her ill newborn son to work in a local care home has been short-listed for a regional award.

Jodie Mayfield, a part-time support assistant at Sanctuary Supported Living’s (SSL) Corner House Residential Care Home, has been short-listed for the Great British Care Award’s Newcomer to Care Award.

Jodie’s son Cole was tragically born with a hypoplastic left heart and needed lots of personal care before he died in September 2015.

But Jodie has been able to draw on her experiences caring for Cole to build a career in care.

She was put forward for the award by Joanne Hardwick, SSL’s local service manager at Corner House.

Jodie said: “I’m delighted with the shortlisting – and grateful to Jo for putting me forward for the nomination.

“I’m grateful for the trust she has afforded me since, while I’ve developed my career.”

Jo added: “We’re over the moon she’s reached the finals of these awards and she fully deserves this recognition.”