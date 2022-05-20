Caring canoeists rescue dog from King's Mill Reservoir as firefighters issue water safety plea

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called on Wednesday, May 18, to rescue a dog in the water.

A spokesman said: “As we arrived, a staff member from the local adventure base had rescued Ziggy the dog in his canoe.”

The firefighters praised John and Darlene, Ziggy’s owners, for making the ‘safest choice’, to not enter the water.

John said: “I really don’t know how to thank everyone enough that helped.

“It was a long 30 minutes, he was so disoriented. Probably the longest 30 minutes ever.”

Fire service advice on water safety includes: “Never enter the water to save someone as this can put your life at risk.”

For more on water safety, see bit.ly/3MBecvm

Ziggy is carefully brought to shore at King's Mill Reservoir.