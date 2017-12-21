Care home has ‘robust plan’ improvement

A Mansfield care home has implemented a ‘robust action plan’ after it was found to ‘require improvement’ in four key areas and its leadership ‘inadequate’.

Berry Hill Care Home provides accommodation for a maximum of 66 older people who require personal care.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) had called for changes to be made following an inspection in May, when the service was found to require improvement and multiple breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 were found.

Following the last inspection the CQC issued a Warning Notice to ensure improvements were made in relation to the governance of the home.

But a follow up inspection in September found the provider had not made the required improvements and remained in breach of this legal regulation, safe care and treatment and person-centred care.

The inspection found systems in place to reduce risks associated with people’s care and support were still not always effective and this exposed people the risk of harm.

Although people received their medicines as prescribed they were not stored safely at all times.

People could not always be assured they would receive support based on their individual needs and preferences as care plans did not consistently reflect people’s current needs.

A spokesman for the home said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of Residents is our number one priority.

“Following the CQC’s inspection in September, we have taken a number of steps to address the concerns raised.

“We have implemented a robust action plan, which has been shared with the CQC, and includes reviewing all individual care plans and improving the complaints procedure.

“A new home manager has also been recruited and the home is being fully supported by the wider regional team.

“We take all feedback from the CQC very seriously and we are continuing to work with the relevant authorities during this time.”