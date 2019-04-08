Car fans revved up at Mansfield meet
Car enthusiasts got the chance to show their vehicles at a meet held at Sherwood Business Park, and organised by the Stratstone Club.
Hundreds of motoring enthusiasts got a chance to show off their prized vehicles, amongst an impressive selection of cars.
A Ford Mustang was among the impressive vehicles on display
jpimedia
Car fans inspect a Porsche
jpimedia
Car enthusiasts show off their prized vehicles
jpimedia
A motoring fan inspects a Ferrari
jpimedia
